The Browns selected Woods in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

After adding David Bell earlier in the draft, the Browns continued to add depth to their receiving corps by nabbing Woods out of Oklahoma. Woods began his career at Arkansas and transferred to OU to be part of a more explosive passing game. He never caught more than 35 passes in any of his four college seasons and averaged 14.0 yards per reception. Woods isn't a burner with 4.55 speed at 204 pounds but he has a solid skillset as a possession receiver. He will likely have to fight for a roster spot as a rookie.