Browns' Mik'Quan Deane: Lands in Cleveland

Deane signed a contract with the Browns on Friday.

Deane was let go by Buffalo in June, and now joins his third NFL team of the offseason. The undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky will begin at the bottom of Cleveland's depth chart and work to climb his way up in a crowded tight end room.

