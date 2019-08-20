Browns' Mik'Quan Deane: Out sick

Dean was absent from Tuesday's practice with an illness, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Deane was picked up by the Browns about a week into training camp after being let go by the Bills in June. An undrafted rookie, he is already on his third team. He figures to have an uphill battle for earning a spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster, so a quick return will be beneficial for his chances.

