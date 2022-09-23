Forristall did not catch his lone target and played four snaps in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers on Thursday.
Forristall was promoted to the active roster with Jesse James (biceps) inactive. The Browns will also use offensive lineman as eligible receivers in some packages. Both Michael Dunn (12 snaps) and Hjalte Froholdt (one snap) reported as eligible.
More News
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game•
-
Miller Forristall: Signed to Browns' practice squad•
-
Miller Forristall: Let go by Cleveland•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Slots in as No. 3 tight end•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Signs contract with Browns•
-
Miller Forristall: Out with injury•