The Browns have signed Forristall to their actove roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is Forristall's second time being called up from the practice squad this season. He saw one target on four offensive snaps in a 29-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 3. He projects to have a similar workload in Atlanta.
