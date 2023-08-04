The Browns signed Forristall on Friday.
Forristall, 25, spent the bulk of the offseason with the Saints but was cut on July 25. He's back in Cleveland after appearing in six games for the Browns over the previous two seasons. Forristall has yet to catch an NFL pass.
