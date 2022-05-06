Forristall slots in as the Browns' No. 3 tight end following the 2022 NFL Draft, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Forristall appeared in just two games with the Browns in 2021 and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. The Browns are expected to utilize fewer sets with multiple tight ends this season, so the 24-year-old is unlikely to see a major uptick in snaps in 2022.