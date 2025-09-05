default-cbs-image
Diabate (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plan Dealer reports.

Diabate was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation Friday to avoid a Week 1 injury designation. He's expected to occupy a starting linebacker role for the Browns in 2025.

