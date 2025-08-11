Diabate did not participate in Monday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

The unspecified injury also caused Diabate to miss Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The nature and severity of the injury isn't clear, so Diabate's practice participation over the coming week will be an indicator of his availability for Saturday's exhibition contest against the Eagles. He played 13 regular-season games (11 starts) for the Browns in 2024 and finished with 70 tackles (35 solo) and three pass defenses.