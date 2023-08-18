Diabate had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss that became a safety, and forced a fumble in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Diabate, an undrafted free agent linebacker, has impressed during practice and earned some run on the first special teams unit in last week's preseason game. On Thursday, when the Browns sat several regular, Diabate was a disruptive force as the starting middle linebacker. He's a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but his chances are better than they were when training camp started.