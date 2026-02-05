Diabate recorded 49 total tackles (22 solo) and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2025.

The 24-year-old from Utah saw declines in both total tackles (70 to 49) and passes defensed (three to zero) compared to his 2024 campaign. However, he played 266 fewer defensive snaps in 2025, operating in more of a reserve role due to the emergence of Carson Schwesinger. Set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, Diabate can be retained by the Browns if they choose to match any offer he receives. He's expected to draw interest from teams in need of inside linebacker help ahead of next season.