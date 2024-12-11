Diabate finished with seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.
The middle linebacker has now played on at least 68 percent of the defensive snaps in seven of Cleveland's last eight games. The second-year pro has 50 tackles (24 solo) after making just eight as a rookie last year.
