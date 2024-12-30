Diabate tallied six tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Diabate tied with Ronnie Hickman as the Browns' third-leading tacklers Sunday behind Grant Delpit (nine) and Jordan Hicks (seven), the latter of whom was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return in the second half. Diabate has logged at least six combined tackles in five of the Browns' seven games since the Week 10 bye, and for the season he's logged 65 tackles (33 solo) and three pass defenses across 12 games.
More News
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Records seven stops in loss•
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Tallies seven stops in loss•
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Season high in tackles Sunday•
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Logs seven tackles in return•
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Perfect timing for return•
-
Browns' Mohamoud Diabate: Activated off injured reserve•