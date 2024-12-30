Diabate tallied six tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Diabate tied with Ronnie Hickman as the Browns' third-leading tacklers Sunday behind Grant Delpit (nine) and Jordan Hicks (seven), the latter of whom was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return in the second half. Diabate has logged at least six combined tackles in five of the Browns' seven games since the Week 10 bye, and for the season he's logged 65 tackles (33 solo) and three pass defenses across 12 games.