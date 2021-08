Meander suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Meander was unable to put weight on his leg and exited the game on a cart late in the third quarter, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reported. Meander did not record a stat prior to the injury. He is entering his second season as a pro and is slated to serve as a depth piece among the linebacker corps assuming he can return to health.