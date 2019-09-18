Play

Burnett (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Burnett suffered this injury in Monday's game versus the Browns, so he's had a shortened amount of time to recover. The veteran safety has been a versatile member of the team so far with 12 tackles (six solo) and two sacks, but his status is in jeopardy for Sunday's game versus the Rams. This could become a major issue in the Browns' secondary since Damarious Randall (concussion) also missed Wednesday's practice, so Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray are preparing to start at safety if neither starters can return.

