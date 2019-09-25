Browns' Morgan Burnett: Can't shake injury
Burnett (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
At least Damarious Randall cleared concussion protocol, because the rest of the Browns' starting secondary -- Burnett, Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) -- missed the team's first practice of the week. Burnett's quick recovery will be ideal for deep pass protection considering Lamar Jackson ranks second in the league with 16 passes over 20 yards.
