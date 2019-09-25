Play

Burnett (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

At least Damarious Randall cleared concussion protocol, because the rest of the Browns' starting secondary -- Burnett, Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) -- missed the team's first practice of the week. Burnett's quick recovery will be ideal for deep pass protection considering Lamar Jackson ranks second in the league with 16 passes over 20 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories