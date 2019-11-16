Burnett will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Burnett sustained the injury late in the second quarter of Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers. To that point, Burnett was having his best game of the season with five tackles, including one for a loss, two passes defensed and an interception. Justin Burris helped fill the void Thursday, playing 42 snaps, his most since Week 3, while contributing five tackles, one sack, one interception and forcing a fumble.