Play

Burnett (quadriceps) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Burnett is managing a quadriceps injury suffered during Monday's win over the Jets. The veteran safety will likely draw his usual start in Cleveland's secondary if he's able to suit up, and Jermaine Whitehead will slot into the starting lineup if Brunett is unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories