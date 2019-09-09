Burnett made six tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's blowout loss to the Titans.

Although the Browns secondary was carved up for 248 yards and three touchdowns by Marcus Mariota, Burnett proved he's still a versatile safety with the ability to blitz the quarterback from the safety position. Burnett played all 61 defensive snaps in this outing alongside Damarious Randall, and he's expected to play the same role in Week 2's Monday night game versus the Jets.