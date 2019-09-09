Browns' Morgan Burnett: Effective in Browns debut
Burnett made six tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's blowout loss to the Titans.
Although the Browns secondary was carved up for 248 yards and three touchdowns by Marcus Mariota, Burnett proved he's still a versatile safety with the ability to blitz the quarterback from the safety position. Burnett played all 61 defensive snaps in this outing alongside Damarious Randall, and he's expected to play the same role in Week 2's Monday night game versus the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...