Browns' Morgan Burnett: Heading to Cleveland
Burnett will sign a contract with the Browns on Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Burnett was granted his release from the Steelers on Monday after a disappointing 2018 in which he totaled only 30 tackles in 11 games. The 30-year-old should compete for the starting role at strong safety with new addition Eric Murray, as last year's starter Jabrill Peppers was sent to the Giants in the trade for Odell Beckham (quadriceps) in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...