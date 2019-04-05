Burnett will sign a contract with the Browns on Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Burnett was granted his release from the Steelers on Monday after a disappointing 2018 in which he totaled only 30 tackles in 11 games. The 30-year-old should compete for the starting role at strong safety with new addition Eric Murray, as last year's starter Jabrill Peppers was sent to the Giants in the trade for Odell Beckham (quadriceps) in March.