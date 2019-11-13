Play

Burnett recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Burnett and fellow safety Damarious Randall each played all 69 of the Browns' defensive snaps Sunday, and played a part in limiting the Bills to only 16 points. Up next for Cleveland is a matchup with the red-hot Steelers in Week 11.

