Burnett exited Thursday's game against the Browns with an ankle injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The veteran safety was all over the field during the first half with five tackles and an interception before suffering the injury. Justin Burris figures to see increased snaps at safety as long as Burnett remains sidelined.

