Burnett (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Burnett was able to log a full practice Saturday, but he's still uncertain for the game. If he can't go, this will be the third straight game Burnett misses, and Jermaine Whitehead -- who made an interception and forced a fumble in Week 4 -- would start at strong safety in his place.