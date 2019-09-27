Burnett (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Burnett wasn't able to practice at all this week, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up in Baltimore. With Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) also nursing injuries, the Browns' starting secondary could be fairly depleted as they work to contain the Ravens' aerial attack.