Burnett had one tackle and played 26 of 76 snaps on defense in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Burnett returned from a two-week absence to start the game after being listed as questionable leading up to game time. That he played fewer than 50 percent of the snaps suggests he's not all the way back yet. The strong safety has 13 tackles and two sacks through three games played.