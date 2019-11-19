Play

Burnett (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Burnett suffered a torn Achilles during Week 11's win over the Steelers and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, so this move was expected. The veteran safety suited up in eight games with the Browns, recording 41 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Juston Burris is slated to fill in at strong safety for opposite Damarious Randall. Burnett has one year remaining on his deal with Cleveland at a cap hit of $4.825 million.

