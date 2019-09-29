Browns' Morgan Burnett: Won't play against Ravens
Burnett (quadriceps) is inactive Week 4 against the Ravens.
Burnett is just one of the three starters in the Cleveland secondary that won't suit up Sunday, as he'll join Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) on the inactive list. Given all the injuries, the Week 4 matchup could prove to be a high-scoring affair.
