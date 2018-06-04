Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Agrees to terms with Browns

Kendricks has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kendricks was earlier rumored to have inked a deal with Cleveland, but ardently denied these murmurs when questioned. As it turns out, the seventh-year linebacker will end up with the Browns anyways and will reportedly start. The team already boasts a strong linebacker corps with Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, so it will be interesting to see how Kendricks fits into defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' scheme in 2018.