Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Agrees to terms with Browns

Kendricks has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kendricks was earlier rumored to have inked a deal with Cleveland, but ardently denied these murmurs when questioned. As it turns out, the seventh-year linebacker will end up with the Browns anyways and will reportedly start. The team already boasts a strong linebacker corps with Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, so it will be interesting to see how Kendricks fits into defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' scheme in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories