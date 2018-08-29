Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Facing insider trading charges
Kendricks is facing charges for insider trading, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kendricks released a statement saying he was misled by a former friend four years ago, but he also acknowledges that he knew he was doing something wrong, and he intends to repay all the funds gained illegally. The NFL likely will review the situation under its personal conduct policy, without much precedent for this type of situation. Signed to a one-year contract this offseason, Kendricks is expected to fill a key backup role as part of Cleveland's deep linebacker group.
