Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Non-participant in minicamp
Kendricks (ankle) did not participate in mandatory minicamp but head coach Hue Jackson expects the linebacker to be on the field for training camp, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.
Kendricks is likely in recovery from March ankle surgery, so his absence for minicamp was likely expected even before Kendricks signed with Cleveland this past April. When healthy, Kendricks will play a key role in a strong Browns linebacking corps that otherwise includes Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins at OLB.
More News
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Agrees to terms with Browns•
-
Mychal Kendricks: Disputes report about signing with Cleveland•
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Signs with Browns•
-
Mychal Kendricks: Let go by Philly•
-
Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: May remain in Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Undergoes ankle surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...