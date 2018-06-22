Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Non-participant in minicamp

Kendricks (ankle) did not participate in mandatory minicamp but head coach Hue Jackson expects the linebacker to be on the field for training camp, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.

Kendricks is likely in recovery from March ankle surgery, so his absence for minicamp was likely expected even before Kendricks signed with Cleveland this past April. When healthy, Kendricks will play a key role in a strong Browns linebacking corps that otherwise includes Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins at OLB.