Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Participates in practice Thursday
Kendricks (ankle) was back on the field Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Kendricks -- who underwent offseason ankle surgery -- looks to be back at full health after sitting out minicamp. Signed as a free agent after spending the last six seasons in Philadelpha, the outside linebacker will see work behind Christian Kirksey.
