Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Signs with Browns

Kendricks (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Kendricks has spent his entire career in Philadelphia and is coming off a 2017 campaign where he tallied 77 tackles and two sacks across 15 games. He was released this offseason to clear some cap space, however, and now joins Cleveland in what should be a very talented linebacking corps that already includes the likes of Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey. As a result of the already impressive group, Kendricks could have trouble matching his production from last season in Philadelphia.

