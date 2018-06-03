Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Signs with Browns
Kendricks (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Kendricks has spent his entire career in Philadelphia and is coming off a 2017 campaign where he tallied 77 tackles and two sacks across 15 games. He was released this offseason to clear some cap space, however, and now joins Cleveland in what should be a very talented linebacking corps that already includes the likes of Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey. As a result of the already impressive group, Kendricks could have trouble matching his production from last season in Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017