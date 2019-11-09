Garrett was added to Friday's injury report with a knee injury, but he was a full participant and is expected to play Week 10 against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett, who ranks second in the league with 10 sacks, should be an IDP candidate against Buffalo, which ranks 13th in sacks allowed with 22 over eight games. As an added incentive to roll with Garrett, he'll be tracking quarterback Josh Allen, who is tied for second in fumbles (10) and has lost three of them.