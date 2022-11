Garrett had three tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Week 12.

Garrett's full sack was a big third-down stop in overtime and preceded the drive that produced Nick Chubb's game-winning touchdown run. The elite edge rusher has recorded sacks in five of the last six games and is up to 10 for the season, the sixth consecutive year with double-digit quarterback takedowns.