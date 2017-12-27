Browns' Myles Garrett: Adds to sack total Sunday
Garrett recorded his sixth sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The sack was Garrett's only tackle of the game and his first sack since Week 12. The 2017 first-overall pick got off to a hot start after returning from injury but has been a bit more stymied in recent weeks, but still has a solid six sacks in 10 games this season.
