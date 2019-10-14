Garrett recorded five tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6.

The Browns' season is crumbling as they enter a Week 7 bye, but the team can't point fingers at Garrett. He's up to nine sacks through six weeks, tied for the league lead with Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

