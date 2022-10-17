Garrett missed the final five-plus minutes of Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England after aggravating a shoulder injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett, who had been dealing with shoulder and biceps injuries during the practice week, played well Sunday, recording five tackles and two sacks. He left the game following his second sack. When asked following the game if he would play next week against Baltimore, the edge rusher proclaimed, "I was playing [Sunday], and I'll be playing next week." He first suffered the injuries in an automobile accident Sept. 26 and has been dealing with lingering soreness since.