Garrett (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett sat out Tuesday's practice and was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, but that won't keep him from playing on a short week. The star defensive end already has three sacks on the season and could increase that tally against Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers' beleaguered offensive line.