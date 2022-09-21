Garrett (neck) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett was limited in Wednesday's practice, but that won't keep him from suiting up for Thursday's divisional matchup. The star defensive end already has three sacks on the season and could increase that tally against Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers' moribund offensive line.