Garrett (neck) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett was limited in Wednesday's practice, but that won't keep him from suiting up for Thursday's divisional matchup. The star defensive end already has three sacks on the season and could increase that tally against Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers' moribund offensive line.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: To miss practice•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Another game, another sack•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Notches two sacks in season debut•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Back for joint practice•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Away from team, due back soon•