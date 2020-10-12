Garrett had four tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Garrett dropped Indianapolis quarterback Phillip Rivers in the first quarter, giving him sacks in four straight contests. A bigger play came later in the fourth quarter after the Colts trimmed a three-score deficit to one. Garrett got to Rivers in the end zone, forcing the quarterback to throw the ball away which resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. It was the fourth straight game with a game-changing play from Garrett, who had strip sacks at key moments in each of the last three games.