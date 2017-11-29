Browns' Myles Garrett: Another sack in Week 12
Garrett finished with two sacks and his fifth sack of the season during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Garrett played 77 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday and racked up his first sack in over a month. He leads the team in sacks, despite playing in just six games.
