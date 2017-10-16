Browns' Myles Garrett: Another sack in Week 6
Garrett posted five tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.
Even though Garrett has played just 52 snaps this season, the rookie still leads the Browns with three sacks, as he's lived up to the hype during his first two career games. As his ankle gets healthier, expect Garrett's time on the field and production to increase.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Receives no injury designation•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Registers two sacks in NFL debut•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Gets starting nod in NFL debut•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: NFL debut on tap Sunday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...