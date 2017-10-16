Play

Garrett posted five tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.

Even though Garrett has played just 52 snaps this season, the rookie still leads the Browns with three sacks, as he's lived up to the hype during his first two career games. As his ankle gets healthier, expect Garrett's time on the field and production to increase.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories