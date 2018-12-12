Garrett posted five tackles (four solo) and a sack during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.

Garrett continues adding to his career-high 12.5 sacks. He has 3.5 sacks in the past three games, leaving little doubt he was worth the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Garrett doesn't rack up the tackle numbers, but he's almost guaranteed to bring down the quarterback at least once a game.

