Garrett recorded two tackles (one solo), a sack and a forced fumble across 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Garrett stripped Jared Goff with under 30 seconds left in the first-half of Sunday's contest, setting up the Browns to take a three-point lead into the locker room. He also recorded his sixth sack of the season, which is currently second most in the league. He'll now shift his focus to containing Lamar Jackson this week in Baltimore.