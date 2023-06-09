Garrett has been an active participant at the Browns' minicamp this week, Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com reports.

Garrett suffered a dislocated toe on his right foot during the Pro Bowl in February, but the injury did not require surgery and he looks ready to go for the 2023 campaign. The defensive end recorded a career-high 60 tackles, including 16 sacks, while deflecting four passes and forcing two fumbles over 16 games with the Browns in 2022.