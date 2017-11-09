Garrett (concussion) was not listed on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett did not travel to London for the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Vikings, and appears fully clear of the concussion after the team's bye week. The rookie first overall pick should return to his usual disruptive self against Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories