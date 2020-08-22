Garrett (hamstring) is expected to participate in Saturday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett missed a couple of practices earlier last week after straining his hamstring running but will make his return to the field Saturday. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has played just one full season in his three-year career to date but has accumulated back-to-back seasons with at least 10 sacks.

More News