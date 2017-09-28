Garrett (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

While it hasn't been made official yet, Garrett was likely limited in Thursday's practice. With that said, it looks like the No. 1 overall pick is trending in the right direction and has a chance to be activated for Sunday's game against the Bengals, even if in a limited fashion. Expect Garrett to continue to be limited up until Sunday, when he'll likely be a game-time decision.