Browns' Myles Garrett: Back at practice
Garrett returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday due to illness, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.
Garrett missed preseason Week 2 against the Colts after getting banged up on the final day of joint practices and was kept inside Tuesday while the Browns practiced in pads.
