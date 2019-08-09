Garrett (knee) played seven snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins.

Garrett was held out of practice both Monday and Tuesday this week with a sore knee, but it appears it was just precautionary. Expect Garrett to remain fairly limited throughout the rest of the preseason to preserve his health.

